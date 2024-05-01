RI seeks proposals from companies for Washington Bridge project

The state of Rhode Island is requesting for design-build teams to submit proposals to rebuild the Washington Bridge, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The project requires five through lanes, a new on-ramp from Gano Street and a new off-ramp to Waterfront Drive, the Department of Transportation said. It also includes paving, repair and replacement of drainage structures.

Final proposals are due July 3, with the winning company being awarded by late July, RIDOT said.

The state will award the chosen team up to $10 million for opening the lanes before August 2026, according to RIDOT, who said it will include "disincentives of $30,000 per day for exceeding the completion date."

A stipend of $500,000 will be given to the second and third runner-up bidding teams, RIDOT said.

The westbound side of the bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

The Washington Bridge carries I-195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.