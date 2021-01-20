RI Woman Stabbed, 6 People Robbed at Dedham Holiday Inn: Police

An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital with a stab wound after a robbery at a Holiday Inn in Dedham, Massachusetts Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Just before 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man entered the hotel room and threatened to shoot the six people who were staying there. The man allegedly pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at the three men and three women inside and robbed them of their wallets, bags and other items.

Officers are on scene investigating a stabbing at the Holiday Inn at this time. A female party has been transported to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation is active at this time. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) January 20, 2021

The woman from Providence, Rhode Island is being treated at Beth Israel Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Dedham Police found the victims in the hotel elevator. The suspect fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.