Robbery Suspect Arrested After Officer-Involved Shooting in Lawrence

A police sergeant fired his weapon Saturday at a suspect who was attempting to rob a victim in a wheelchair in Lawrence, Massachusetts, police say.

Lawrence police confirmed the officer-involved shooting Saturday evening, saying the sergeant, who police did not identify, interrupted an armed robbery in progress around 2:39 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Haverhill streets.

The sergeant was giving verbal commands when the suspect reached into his waistband and brandished a firearm, at which time the sergeant discharged his firearm at the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was not injured, police say, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, will be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. The exact charges the suspect is facing are not clear at this time.

Yellow crime scene tape is visible around a large section of Broadway as police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.