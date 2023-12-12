Saugus

Rollover crash on Route 1 in Saugus causing delays

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A rollover crash on Route 1 south in Saugus is causing delays on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Route 1 south at Main Street, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The ramps on Route 1 south to Main Street and from Main Street to Route 1 south are closed, MassDOT said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

More Massachusetts stories

South Boston 8 hours ago

New details about high-speed police chase that ended in South Boston

Harvard University 10 hours ago

Harvard University president to remain in office, board announces

This article tagged under:

Saugus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us