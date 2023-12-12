Harvard University president to remain in office, reports say

Harvard University President Claudine Gay will remain in office, according to The Crimson student newspaper. It was placed in peril after her testimony before Congress about antisemitism.

The student-run newspaper said on Tuesday that Gay now has the support of the Harvard Corporation – the university's top governing body. The Corporation is expected to announce the decision in a statement Tuesday morning.

This decision comes after two days of previously scheduled meetings between the Harvard Corporation and the Harvard Board of Overseers.

Gay has raced a firestorm of criticism and a chorus of calls for her to resign, following her testimony before Congress last week, during which she and the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania failed to say calling for the genocide of Jews violates the student code of conduct.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

While Gay apologized for her response, UPenn's president, Liz Magill, resigned over the weekend.

The presidents of Harvard and MIT testified on Capitol Hill about their handling of campus safety and freedom of speech amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

That prompted more than 700 Harvard faculty members, more than one thousand alumni and Harvard's Alumni Association to send letters to the Harvard Corporation, calling on the university's highest governing board to not cave to political pressure, and to publicly support Gay.

"Limbo is terrible, and this uncertainty and this constant media is really bad, but it is more, it is not just a matter of President Gay's role here, it is much more a matter of what Harvard does against these abhorrent instances," said Stephen Gibson, Harvard Kennedy School fellow.

"I'm in some sense less concerned about outside pressure, I think there's a lot of pressure for her to go inside as well. But, I think we need to have a reasoned discussion about it, and I personally don't think her actions merit her going," said professor Martin Aryee, Harvard Medical School.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Harvard University for comment, but have not yet heard back.