Route 24 in Avon Partially Shut Down for Dump Truck Rollover

The Brockton and Avon fire departments were at the crash scene

First responders were on the scene of an accident involving a dump truck on Route 24 in Avon on Saturday morning.

The Brockton Fire Department said they were helping the Avon Fire Department with a dump truck rolled over on its side after a collision with a trailer on route 24 between Route 27 and the Avon exit.

The road was partially shut down because the accident straddled both sides of the highway over a concrete median, as pictures from the scene showed.

Authorities haven't confirmed any injuries from the crash.

No further information was made available.

