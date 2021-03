A parapet collapse along a Malden apartment building scattered debris on the sidewalk below and will displace dozens of residents, authorities said.

Word of the collapse at 168 Salem St. reached Malden fire officials around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A traffic light was also left damaged by the fallen debris.

No injuries were reported, but an unknown number of residents will be displaced "out of caution," according to the Malden Fire Department.