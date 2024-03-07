Search continues for man wanted in deadly Worcester double shooting

A second suspect is wanted in connection to a double shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

A mother and daughter died after being shot in an SUV on Lisbon Street at Englewood Avenue on Tuesday, Worcester police said.

The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and more than 30 evidence markers were spread out over the scene Tuesday night, and a bouquet of flowers was left at the location Wednesday morning.

The man police are looking for was identified as 27-year-old Dejan Belnayvis, who's considered armed and dangerous.

Belnavis is described as being about 5 feet 11inches tall and 160 pounds. He's wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, police said.

Another man was arrested in connection with these homicides, police said, but his identity wasn't released.

Meanwhile, friends and family of 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella are just in disbelief that they were gunned down in such a horrific way.

Chasity served in the military and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Zella's cousin and godfather, Tyrae Sims, told NBC10 Boston she was legally blind. He had a message for the two men believed to have killed his loved ones.

"I just hope they know the gravity of what they just did, they took two beautiful souls senselessly. The best mom she could possibly have been, she loved those girls with all her heart. Zella was just the best, she was the best, so full of life, such a good little girl, she didn't deserve it at all," said Sims.

He said he has no idea why they would have been targeted the way they were.

It's unclear when the first suspect will face a judge.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase "TIPWPD."