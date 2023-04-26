Search Continues for Missing Vermont Man Whose Vehicle Was Found Abandoned in NH

The search continues for a missing Vermont man who was last seen leaving a convenience store in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Police in New Boston, New Hampshire, said they located an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of Lang Station on Greg Mill Road around 11 p.m. on Monday. They said Lang Station is known as a parking area for users of the New Boston Rail Trail.

The registered owner of the vehicle, 38-year-old Devin Whitham, of Saxtons River, Vermont, had been reported missing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and police said he is considered a "missing/endangered person." He has no known connections to the New Boston area.

New Boston is located west of Manchester, about 60 miles from Saxtons River.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Searches were conducted Monday and Tuesday by police on foot and in helicopters along the rail trail but Whitham was not located.

He is described as 5'11" tall, weighing about 270 pounds, with green eyes and partially bald.

Police released a surveillance photo of Whitham leaving a convenience store on Sunday morning. Police said they are not sure what he is holding in front of his face in the photo.

Anyone who has seen Whitham in the area or might have information related to his disappearance is asked to call New Boston police at 603-487-2433.