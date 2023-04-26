Local

Vermont Man Dies While Working on Lawnmower at His Home

Ransom W. Goodell IV, 47, of Danby, was servicing a commercial lawnmower at his home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when it fell on him

By Marc Fortier

A Vermont man was killed when his lawnmower fell on him while he was doing some work on it Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say Ransom W. Goodell IV, 47, of Danby, was servicing a commercial lawnmower at his home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when it fell on him, causing significant injuries.

Police said emergency crews responded to the scene and attempted life-saving efforts, but Goodell was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into the death is active and ongoing, but police said it is not believed to be suspicious.

An autopsy will be conducted at the chief medical examiner's officer in Burlingto to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details were immediately released.

