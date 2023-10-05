water search

Search on for missing boy, 5, in Warren; police say to call 911 if he's seen

Many details on what happened, including what body of water was being searched, weren't immediately available

First responders are searching for a missing 5-year-old child in Warren, Massachusetts, including in the water, officials said Thursday.

The boy went missing from the backyard of a home on Southbridge Road, state police said, asking anyone who sees an unattended child to call 911 as soon as they do.

Divers were called to Southbridge Road on Thursday, according to a regional mutual aid group, Massachusetts Fire District 7, which serves the area. The Auburn Fire Department said it was sending divers.

Other details on what happened, including what body of water was being searched, weren't immediately available.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

