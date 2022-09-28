Sen. Leahy of Vermont Holding Series of Events to Discuss New Book

Vermont’s retiring U.S. senator has announced a series of events where he will discuss his new book about his nearly 50 years in Washington.

Democrat Patrick Leahy recently released his memoirs, titled “The Road Taken.”

In the book, Leahy traces many of the changes he has witnessed since arriving to the Senate shortly after the resignation of Richard Nixon. He describes how the body used to be more bipartisan, recalling how Democrats and Republicans would regularly have meals together and closely collaborate to reach deals — even if they initially disagreed.

Leahy, the nation’s longest-serving current U.S. Senator, told NECN & NBC10 Boston he misses those days, and has told colleagues from both sides of the aisle they need to work hard to heal bitterly partisan divides.

“If we don’t come together like that, I don’t know how we’re going to make it — how the country’s going to make it,” Sen. Leahy said in an interview Wednesday. “I think it can go back that way. I’m hoping that my book might be a wake-up call to some.”

Leahy will discuss his new book at events over the next several days. He will appear in Montpelier on Saturday, in Boston on Sunday, and back home in Vermont on Monday — for another discussion in Rutland.

The 2001 anthrax attacks that included Leahy as a target and an inside description of what it was like inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection are among the topics described in “The Road Taken,” which is published by Simon and Schuster.