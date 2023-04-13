Local

New Hampshire

Tim Scott to Visit NH After Announcing Presidential Exploratory Committee

By Staff Reports

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images

A potential presidential contender is headed to New Hampshire on Thursday, as things heat up ahead of the 2024 elections.

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will be visiting the Granite State, just after announcing a presidential exploratory committee.

Thursday's visit is part of Scott's "Faith in America" tour, and he plans to meet with voters at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester.

Senator Scott is also expected to speak with local pastors and Republican leaders during his time in New Hampshire.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
