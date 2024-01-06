Serious car crash brings down utility pole in Reading with snow falling

There was a serious car crash that brought down a utility pole in Reading, Massachusetts, late Saturday night.

Reading police said Main Street is closed from Locust to Birch Meadow, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

A picture from the scene shared on the police department's Facebook page showed one car with visible front end damage resting on its rooftop, near a downed wire in the roadway.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police didn't say if weather was a factor, but the picture showed snow was on the ground in Reading, as parts of Massachusetts were already seeing snowfall from this weekend's first impactful and widespread snowstorm of the season.