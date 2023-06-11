Local

Serious injuries in Brookfield crash; Route 9 reopened

Rt. 9 was closed in both directions following the crash but has since reopened, MassDOT said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Serious injuries have been reported following a crash on Route 9 in Brookfield, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Police haven't released any information, however the Mass. Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Rt. 9 westbound, eastbound at South Maple Street.

The transportation agency did not say how many people were injured.

This story will be updated when we get more details

