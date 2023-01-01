Serious Injury Reported in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

Serious injury has been reported after a New Year's Day crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said two vehicles were involved in the crash on I-495 at mile marker 88 and confirmed a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash.

The ramp from Route 4 to I-495 southbound was temporarily closed for the Medflight but has since reopened, MassDOT said.​

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed parts of the highway were shut down for the medical helicopter but said they had no other specific details at this time.

The scene was clear as of 5:30 p.m., transportation officials said. Further information was not immediately available.​

This developing story will be updated.