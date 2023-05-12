Several Hurt in Incident Near Boston MBTA Station, Police Say

Several people were hurt in an incident near Boston's Readville Station on Friday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Five people appeared to have been hurt near the MBTA Commuter Rail station in Hyde Park; all are expected to survive, a police representative said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the incident involved.

Aerial footage showed workers at the scene surrounding what appeared to be an Amtrak work train.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.