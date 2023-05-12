Local

Boston

Several Hurt in Incident Near Boston MBTA Station, Police Say

Five people appeared to have been hurt near the MBTA Commuter Rail station in Hyde Park; all are expected to survive, a police representative said

By Asher Klein

Train workers at the scene of an incident in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday, May 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Several people were hurt in an incident near Boston's Readville Station on Friday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Five people appeared to have been hurt near the MBTA Commuter Rail station in Hyde Park; all are expected to survive, a police representative said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the incident involved.

Aerial footage showed workers at the scene surrounding what appeared to be an Amtrak work train.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Bostoncommuter rail
