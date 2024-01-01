Several injured in New Hampshire highway crash

Several people were injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 93 South in New Hampton, New Hampshire early Sunday evening.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 5p.m. and found that three of the five occupants of one car had been ejected during a rollover crash.

Everyone in the car was taken to area hospitals. Three of the five passengers have life threatening injuries, according to police.

The area of the highway was shut down for about an hour and a half on Sunday to accommodate a medical helicopter that took one of the injured passengers to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Authorities say an initial report indicated that multiple cars were involved in the crash and that a baby may have been ejected from a car. One of the travel lanes remained closed for another three hours as police conducted a roadside investigation.

State Police say they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash, but cause of the crash remains under investigation.