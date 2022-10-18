‘She Was Just Fun': Friends Mourn Young Mother Killed in Dorchester Shooting

Loved ones are mourning the death of a young mother killed in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. outside a convenience store near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in the attack, which also injured two men.

"She was just fun," close friend Keem LeAmour said. "She enjoyed herself and she kept the people that she loved closest to her."

The 24-year-old from Boston was the mother of a 5-month-old boy. She was also a rapper and the owner of a clothing line.

"So talented, like, so full of life, like she would light up any room that she would walk into," said close friend Tianna Tomlinson.

Friends told NBC10 Boston that Goodwyn wasn't involved with any criminal activity or have any known enemies.

"None of that. None of it," Tomlinson said. "She didn't walk around just making enemies. She walks around giving out love."

The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.

Footage obtained by NBC10 Boston Tuesday showed Goodwyn and a group of friends gathered outside the store, running away as bullets flew.

On Monday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called the attack "devastating."

One of the men shot ended up in the hospital with serious injuries, according to Boston police. The other man was expected to be OK.

Police were still looking for a suspect with no arrests in the case as of Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470, or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.