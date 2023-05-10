Shooting Investigation Underway in Dorchester

Boston Emergency Medical Services responded early Wednesday morning to a reported shooting in Dorchester.
EMS said that it transported two people to local hospitals after a reported shooting just after midnight on Humpreys Street, which is in the Upham's Corner area of Dorchester.
The Boston Police Department has launched an investigation, EMS said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
