Shots fired near Framingham restaurant, person arrested after standoff

Shots were fired near a restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening, and a suspect is in custody following a standoff with police.

Framingham police say officers were called around 6:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of the 135 Restaurant & Lounge, located at 672 Waverly Street.

Responding officers found a suspect in a vehicle on Bridges Street, and a standoff ensued. Officers were eventually able to take the person into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired, police said, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police did not release any other information on the person who was arrested, or why they were firing a gun near a restaurant.

The incident is under investigation, and police said they would have more information Monday morning.