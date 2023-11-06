mbta

Shuttle buses replacing Green Line C and D branch service due to power issues

The MBTA said the issue involves the pantograph, the piece that connects a trolley car to the power lines above it

By Thea DiGiammerino

Shuttle buses are replacing service on the MBTA Green Line's C and D branches due to a power issue at Kenmore station, the MBTA posted on social media Monday.

The MBTA said there is a disabled train with an issue with the pantograph, the piece that connects a trolley car to the power lines above it. Buses are replacing service from St. Mary's and Fenway to Copley. The B and E lines are not affected by the issue.

Downtown riders can use the Orange Line for service between Back Bay and North Station.

Riders should expect delays.

This is the latest service issue on the Green Line, which has experienced multiple disruptions in recent weeks.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

