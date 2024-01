The MBTA says train service was shut down on part of the Green Line's C Branch Tuesday night after an overhead wire came down.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Brookline's Coolidge Corner and Boston's Cleveland Circle.

Crews are working to repair the wire.

Green Line C Branch Update: Shuttle Buses continue to replace service between Coolidge Corner and Cleveland Circle while Power Department and Safety personnel work to repair the downed overhead wire. https://t.co/juYfrViSOl — MBTA (@MBTA) January 10, 2024

The MBTA did not say whether the downed wire was related to Tuesday's storms.