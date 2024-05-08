‘Significant police presence' in Bridgewater related to firearms, drug investigations, source says

A "significant police presence" is being reported in a neighborhood in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, related to ongoing firearms and drug investigations, according to a law enforcement source.

Bridgewater police said in a social media post shortly after 7 a.m. that the investigation is centered around the Beebe Road area, which is just a short distance from the Bridgewater State College campus. They said there is no danger to the public.

Significant Police presence on Beebe Road for ongoing investigation.

No danger to the public. — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) May 8, 2024

A law enforcement source tells the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Massachusetts State Police are executing several search warrants in connection with firearms and drug investigations.

There is no word of any arrests at this time. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for more information.

At least a half a dozen undercover police vehicles were parked outside a home on Beebe Road on Wednesday morning. Authorities could be seen searching cars parked in the driveway, peering into a dumpster on the property, looking through the garage with a flashlight and then entering the home.

No further details have been released.