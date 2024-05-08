Tensions escalate as pro-Palestinian protests across Mass. colleges continue

Campus tensions are escalating in Massachusetts.

At UMass Amherst, police reportedly made arrests overnight as they worked to remove student-led protest groups.

According to the Daily Collegian, UMass Amherst's student newspaper, the number arrested is over 70. The school's chancellor says he sent campus police to disperse the encampment.

In Cambridge, MIT is once again in the spotlight. Administrators say they've doled out suspensions for students who remain camped out in the tents that remain on the lawn on MIT's campus.

MIT didn't give a definitive number but said there were "dozens" of interim suspensions, as well as referrals to the Committee on Discipline are now in process.

This comes after this tense situation played out on MIT's campus Monday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the home of Harvard University's interim president Monday evening.

A few hundred demonstrators ignored a deadline to abandon the tent encampment and then broke down metal barriers and reclaimed the lawn.

On Tuesday, A large group of Jewish students who had reserved the lawn months ago to celebrate the upcoming Israel Independence Day – refused the administration's request to postpone or relocate their event.

"The encampment should be taken down. We should have the freedom and the right to exist on this campus as Jews and as Israelis," said Avi Balsam, pro-Israel student.

"I think that's sort of crucial for us to be able to keep this campaign going, to recognize it's not about us as individuals, and also to understand that the more of us who come out, the harder it is to bring these kinds of punishments against students," Gabriella Martini, pro-Palestinian student.

It's unclear if MIT will be bringing additional punishments against students or try once again to fence off or remove the tents here on campus.