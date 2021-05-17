Local

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Woman With Dementia

Maine State Police are searching for 69-year-old Nancy Dickson of Skowhegan, who was last seen around noon Monday driving a Nissan Rogue in the Auburn area

Police in Maine issued a Silver Alert for a missing Skowhegan woman on Monday.

Sixty-nine-year-old Nancy Dickson went missing around noon, according to state police.

Dickson, who has dementia, was last seen in the area of Auburn driving a grey 2016 Nissan Rogue with Maine license plates reading "627ALG." Police say she was following her husband when they became separated.

Dickson does is diabetic and she does not have a phone or her medications with her.

Police describe Dickson as a 5-foot, 239-pound white woman with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Somerset County Sheriff's Office at 207-474-6386.

