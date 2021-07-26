Local

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman in Maine

Maine State Police

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maine woman last seen Monday afternoon.

Authorities say 70-year-old Karen Fortin of West Paris was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the front yard of her Ellingwood Road home.

Fortin is described as being about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, state police said.

When she was last seen, Fortin was wearing a plaid shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Fortin has a history of dementia and wandering off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 207-743-9554.

