Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman in Maine

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maine woman last seen Monday afternoon.
Authorities say 70-year-old Karen Fortin of West Paris was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the front yard of her Ellingwood Road home.
Fortin is described as being about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, state police said.
When she was last seen, Fortin was wearing a plaid shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans and pink shoes.
Fortin has a history of dementia and wandering off, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 207-743-9554.