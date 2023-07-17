Small plane makes emergency landing in NH after losing power

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after losing all power while airborne on Monday morning.

Lebanon fire officials said they responded to Lebanon Municipal Airport at 10:41 a.m. Monday for a report of a small aircraft emergency. As they were responding, the airport's traffic control tower advised the fire department that a Velocity Aircraft was inbound to the airport with one person on board and 50 gallons of fuel and had lost all of its electronics.

The plane landed at 10:44 a.m., but the front landing gear failed, causing the aircraft to skid on its nose and wings until it ultimately came to a stop, fire officials said. By the time the fire department arrived, the pilot was already out of the plane and was not injured.

A small fuel leak was contained and stopped by firefighters, eliminating any further issues.

Hanover and Hartford firefighters assisted Lebanon at the scene, along with the Lebanon Police Department.

No further details were released.