Smugglers Notch in Vermont Closed for Season Due to Winter Weather

Smugglers Notch, the winding mountain pass between Stowe and Cambridge, is closed for the season, the Vermont Agency of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The roadway, officially known as Route 108, will reopen in the spring.

“With the current winter weather that we have experienced so far and the expected trend, VTrans is leaving Scenic VT 108 ‘The Notch’ closed for the season,” the state transportation agency said in a a news release.

“We are hunkered in for the winter and we will send updates in the spring. Until then, travel safely this winter,” it added.