Snowfall totals: How much have we gotten so far?

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service

By Marc Fortier

Some areas of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have already received snow on Sunday afternoon in what is expected to be a storm that will bring both rain and heavy snow to the region.

Massachusetts

Worcester 2''

Fiskdale 2''

Plainfield 2''

Southwick 1.8''

Paxton 1.8''

Westfield 1.5''

Westborough 1.5''

Charlton 1.3''

Shrewsbury 1.3''

Chicopee 1.2''

Sterling 1.1''

Savoy 1.1''

Westhampton 1''

Connecticut

Colebrook 3''

Avon 3''

Torrington 2''

New Hartford 2''

Bristol 2''

West Hartford 1.8''

Tolland 1.5''

Simsbury 1.5''

Staffordville 1.4''

East Windsor 1.3''

Bradley Airport 1.3''

Enfield 1''

Andover 1''

Hartford 1''

Wethersfield 1''

Windsor 1''

Rhode Island

Harrisville 1.5''

