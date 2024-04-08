Photos: Thousands of tourists flock to NH, Maine, Vermont to see solar eclipse Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Thousands of tourists flocked to New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont to see Monday's total solar eclipse. So far, the forecast looks promising for those hoping to view the eclipse on Monday afternoon. Here are some photos from across northern New England on Monday and over the weekend. 17 photos 1/17 Hours before the eclipse, tourists were already setting up by Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont. 2/17 Tourists set up alongside Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, ahead of Monday's solar eclipse. 3/17 Tourists had already set up chairs, snacks and more along Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, on Monday. 4/17 Tourists are ready for Monday's solar eclipse in Burlington, Vermont. 5/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: A sign placed along I-95 encourages people to view the upcoming eclipse safely on April 07, 2024 in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 6/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: Visitors look through a pair of oversized eclipse glasses set up in the town square on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 7/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: Eclipse hats sit on a store’s shelf on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 8/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: People dressed as alien creatures walk through the main square during an eclipse festival on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 9/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: A movie poster from the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial sits in a window display on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 10/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: Eclipse tattoo designs are on display at Crowe’s Tattoos on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Dawn MacDonald, the owner of the store, said she has a steady stream of customers wanting eclipse tattoos. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 11/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: People watch fireworks in the main square during an eclipse festival on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 12/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: Eclipse roses for sale in a store on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 13/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: People dressed as alien creatures walk through the main square during an eclipse festival on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 14/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: Cheryll Simmons-Heit, wearing a moon, and Johanna Johnston, wearing a sun, participate in the Solar Sprint 3k on April 07, 2024 in Houlton, Maine. The race is part of the town’s festivities before the arrival of the eclipse. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 15/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 07: A visitor walks past a sign that is showing an eclipse in the downtown square on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 16/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 08: Junior Espejo looks through eclipse glasses being handed out by NASA on April 08, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 17/17 HOULTON, MAINE – APRIL 08: Miriam Toy (L) and Oliver Toy share a pair of eclipse glasses that NASA was handing out as they await the eclipse on April 08, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article tagged under: solar eclipse More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Multiple buildings damaged in early-morning fire in East Boston PHOTOS: Dunn-Gaherin's Food and Spirits in Newton Upper Falls In Photos: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by container ship PHOTOS: Maine Beer Café