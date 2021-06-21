Local

Somerville

Somerville Police Release Video of Road Rage Encounter Amid Search for Suspects

Video shows the moment a passenger in a Toyota pointed a handgun out the window and opened fire on a Mercedes to its left while both were stopped at a red light in Somerville

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Diane Cho

Somerville police/Twitter

Police released surveillance video Monday night that shows a weekend road rage incident in Somerville, Massachusetts, in hopes the public will be able to help with their investigation.

The video released on the police department's Twitter account shows the moment a passenger in a silver/gray Toyota pointed a black handgun out the driver side window and opened fire on a dark-colored Mercedes to the left in the next lane.

Both cars were stopped at a red light around 7 p.m. at a busy intersection on Mystic Avenue in the area of North and Temple streets when the incident happened. After, video shows both cars run the red light and speed off in different directions.

Authorities say it's not clear if the people in the two cars know each other, and no injuries have been reported from the shooting.

A man who lives in the area wasn't home at the time of the incident, but he says he isn't surprised to hear what occurred.

"I wouldn't be surprised. Around here it's pretty tough, a lot of guns and everything," Pedro Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1660 (extension 7235). An investigation is ongoing.

