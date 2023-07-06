Local

burglary

Somerville police warn about string of break-ins

One woman said she used to open her windows in the summer to let in fresh air, but not after one of her roommates came face-to-face with an intruder and managed to scare him off

By Abbey Niezgoda

A Somerville, Massachusetts, police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

After a string of break-ins, some Somerville residents are being warned to lock their first-floor windows.

Somerville police issued the public safety alert for wards 2 and 3 Thursday over a slew of incidents, mostly on the Beacon Street corridor near Cambridge between midnight and 6 a.m.

One woman said she used to open her windows in the summer to let in fresh air, but not after one of her roommates came face-to-face with an intruder and managed to scare him off.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"She peeked in and she saw someone in there," the woman, Althea, recalled. "She kicked the door in and started yelling at him and he freaked out and pulled his shirt over his head and jumped out the window."

More Somerville news

car crash Jul 4

Authorities ID woman killed in Boston medical transport van crash

Somerville Jun 28

Somerville kids to take classes elsewhere after concrete falls at Winter Hill school

This article tagged under:

burglarycambridgeSomerville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us