Spray-Painted Swastikas Prompt Hate Crime Investigation in Revere

A road in Revere was also discovered to be painted with the words "white power" the same morning

By Alec Greaney

spray painted vandalism
Mark Garfinkel and MACIR

Acts of vandalism, including spray-painted swastikas on a car in Revere, Massachusetts, on June 11, are being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities say.

Revere police received reports of vandalism June 11 on Lantern Road.

There, multiple orange swastikas covered the sides, hood and rear windshield of a silver Toyota sedan, shown in images posted online by the Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR).

The words “white power” were also discovered that morning to have been painted orange in the middle of the road off which the car was parked.

Revere Police said they immediately opened an investigation into the incident. That investigation is active and ongoing.

