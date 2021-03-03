State Hands Out Leftover Vaccines At First Responder Clinic

Nearly 300 people received coronavirus vaccines at a clinic reserved for first responders in the Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

The Boston Globe reported that 292 civilians who received the shots over a period of three days in January and February were eligible. Qualified recipients at that time included people over the age of 75 and personal care attendants.

But the clinic is not open to the public, nor were the slots on the state’s vaccine sign up website. State officials said the extra doses would have gone to waste, according to the Globe.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security reached out to people "known to them," including residents who had previously contacted the administration's constituents services because they struggled to navigate the state's vaccine website. At this time, Massachusetts had yet to launch the appointment hotline.

Waitlists at vaccine sites are not uncommon, but some are questioning how equitable this process was, especially considering the widespread criticism of Baker over the state's beleaguered vaccine rollout.

Baker appeared before the state's COVID-19 and Emergency Management and Preparedness Committee last week, where he apologized for problems with the Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination portal after it crashed.

Massachusetts State Police and Baker's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.