State Police Update Mass. Most Wanted List, Seek Public's Help

Authorities added five people to Massachusetts' Most Wanted list Thursday for crimes mainly including murder, attempted murder and rape. Officials are asking the public for information to help locate them.

"They were chosen because they are among the most violent and egregious criminals we are seeking," Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. "They have been alleged to have killed, raped or assaulted before. We cannot give them the opportunity to do this again. We need to take them off the streets."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We need and rely on help from the public," Mason said. "Help us find these criminals, but most importantly, help the victims and survivors they may have hurt."

Mason and other officials announced the new suspects during a briefing at the State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.