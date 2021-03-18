Local

Mass Most Wanted

State Police Update Mass. Most Wanted List, Seek Public's Help

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating several suspects added to the Most Wanted list Thursday

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

Authorities added five people to Massachusetts' Most Wanted list Thursday for crimes mainly including murder, attempted murder and rape. Officials are asking the public for information to help locate them.

"They were chosen because they are among the most violent and egregious criminals we are seeking," Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. "They have been alleged to have killed, raped or assaulted before. We cannot give them the opportunity to do this again. We need to take them off the streets."

"We need and rely on help from the public," Mason said. "Help us find these criminals, but most importantly, help the victims and survivors they may have hurt."

Mason and other officials announced the new suspects during a briefing at the State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

