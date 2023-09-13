Boston

State Street calls workers back to the office 4 days a week

By Meera Raman

Boston-based State Street Corp. is calling its employees back to the office four days a week.

On Sept. 12, the company sent a memo to its employees that "managers were expected to be back in the office at the beginning of October and all other employees in November for four days a week," a State Street spokesperson said over email.

