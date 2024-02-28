Newburyport

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Newburyport

Police in Newburyport, Massachusetts, say a female pedestrian was hit by a Ford pickup truck around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday

Courtesy

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck in Newburyport, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The Newburyport Police Department said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Green Street and Pleasant Street. A Ford pickup truck hit a female victim.

Police did not have any information on the victim's condition, but they said a medical helicopter was requested.

No further details were immediately available.

