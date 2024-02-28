Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Newburyport

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck in Newburyport, Massachusetts, according to authorities.
The Newburyport Police Department said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Green Street and Pleasant Street. A Ford pickup truck hit a female victim.
Police did not have any information on the victim's condition, but they said a medical helicopter was requested.
No further details were immediately available.
