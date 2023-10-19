Rhode Island

Student stabbed at high school in East Providence, Rhode Island

The mayor said the threat has been addressed and a person is now in custody

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

Police are investigating the stabbing of a student at East Providence High School in Rhode Island on Thursday, according to WJAR.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that police were investigating "a situation" at the school. He said the threat has been identified and taken into custody.

East Providence Police said in a message posted on Facebook that there will be a large police presence at the school until "at least dismissal time." They said there was an incident at school that was immediately addressed and brought under control.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT. STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE," the department said in its message.

Parents are being asked to avoid the school. Anyone picking up studnets after school are asked to park in the Shaw's parking lot.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandEast Providence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us