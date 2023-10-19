Student stabbed at high school in East Providence, Rhode Island

Police are investigating the stabbing of a student at East Providence High School in Rhode Island on Thursday, according to WJAR.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that police were investigating "a situation" at the school. He said the threat has been identified and taken into custody.

East Providence Police investigating a situation at the East Providence High School. Threat has been identified and taken into custody. No further threat. Do not report to the school at this time. — Mayor Bob DaSilva (@mayorbobdasilva) October 19, 2023

East Providence Police said in a message posted on Facebook that there will be a large police presence at the school until "at least dismissal time." They said there was an incident at school that was immediately addressed and brought under control.

"THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT. STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE," the department said in its message.

Parents are being asked to avoid the school. Anyone picking up studnets after school are asked to park in the Shaw's parking lot.