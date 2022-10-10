Subscribe to the Countdown to Decision 2022 Podcast!

As the 2022 election hits the final stretch, we're breaking down the biggest political news in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and beyond as it happens. Join host Mary Markos, Political Reporter Alison King and Political Commentator Sue O'Connell on our new podcast: Countdown to Decision 2022.

With 28 days to go before the election, we're talking the top of the ticket -- the Massachusetts gubernatorial race. NBC10 Boston is hosting the first live televised debate between the two candidates, Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, and our in-house experts Alison King and Sue O'Connell break down the highlights of the race so far, plus the biggest stories they're tracking in New England and around the country.