Sullivan's Keeps Expanding: 3rd Location Has Soft Opening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that one of Boston's best-known seaside dining spots was expanding to a space on the South Shore, and now we have learned that it is in the process of opening.

According to a source, Sullivan's has soft-opened at Hanover Crossing on Route 53 in Hanover, with a Patriot Ledger article saying that the new restaurant has both counter-service dining and full-service dining, including a full bar. A menu sent to us includes such familiar options as burgers, hot dogs, fish and chips, fried clams, and lobster rolls, and South Shore bar pizza is a new item that has been added to the menu, while a variety of local beers are available, as well as wine and cocktails.

Sullivan's first opened at Castle Island in 1951, with another outlet opening at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston in 2021. The website for Sullivan's is at sullivanscastleisland.com.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[Earlier Article]

Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston to Expand, Opening a Restaurant and Bar in Hanover