Suspect in deadly Worcester stabbing held without bail

The man suspected in a stabbing that killed a woman in Worcester Massachusetts, Wednesday evening was held without bail after his arraignment Thursday.

Sadrac Metellus, 29, faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Worcester County District Attorney's office confirmed Thursday. He was arrested after the stabbing on Douglas Street Wednesday.

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

Investigators said they believe this was a situation of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.