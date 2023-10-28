Vermont

Suspicious death under investigation after body found in the woods of Plainfield, Vt.

The victim has not been identified

By Thea DiGiammerino

A was found in the woods of Plainfield, Vermont on Friday, and Vermont State Police say the death happened under "suspicious circumstances."

Hunters found the body around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the woods along Gore Road and reported it to police. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of manner of death, and to identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or make an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

