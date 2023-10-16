Suspicious death under investigation in Wheelock, Vermont

Vermont State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday morning in the town of Wheelock.

Police said they received an emergency call around 6 a.m. Monday from a woman who said a man had been shot at a property on Route 16 in Wheelock. Troopers responded, along with rescue crews from Glover and Hardwick. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still in the early stages, state police said, and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made and no one is in custody at this time.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The victim's body will be taken to the state medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.