Police investigating suspicious death in northern Vermont

Vermont State Police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Newport Town on Saturday night.

Police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot inside a home on Ferrar Road. When troopers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Investigators processed the scene on Sunday, and police said the victim's body was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington where an autopsy is expected to be conducted on Monday to determine the manner and cause of death and the victim's identity.

No arrests have been made, but police said the death is believed to be an isolated incident.

No further details were released by police.

Newport Town, with a population of just over 1,500 residents, is located in far northern Vermont, right along Canadian border.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.