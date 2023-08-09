Local

car crash

SUV crashes into Cambridge apartment building

The SUV appeared to have crashed through a glass window as it drove into the lobby of a building on Museum Way

By Asher Klein

An SUV that crashed into an apartment building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

An SUV crashed into the lobby of a Cambridge, Massachusetts, apartment building on Wednesday.

The crash on Museum Way took place about 10:02 a.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department, which didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or how the white Chevrolet ended up in the building.

A Cambridge police sergeant at the scene said one person was hurt but is expected to survive. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Cambridge police for more information.

The SUV appeared to have crashed through a glass window as it drove into the lobby.

An SUV that crashed into an apartment building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
An SUV that crashed into an apartment building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

