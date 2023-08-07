Brookline ice cream shop expanding into Cambridge

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Brookline ice cream shop is expanding across the river.

According to a source, Jamie's Ice Cream Co. is planning to open in Cambridge, with a Cambridge Day article saying that it will move into a space on Kirkland Street near the Somerville line. The owners of the original ice cream shop on Station Street in Brookline Village also run a cafe called Brothers & Sisters Co. which is adjacent to the place, and their plan is for the Cambridge outlet to offer scratch-made ice cream and have indoor seating for up to 25 customers and an outdoor patio with seating for an additional 15 people.

The address for the upcoming location of Jamie's Ice Cream Co. in Cambridge is 86 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at brothersandsistersco.com.

