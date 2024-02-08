SUV crashes into gas pump in Roslindale, leading to fire

A gas pump burst into flames Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The crash happened at Alfa Auto Fuel on Washington Street.

Boston police say the driver of the SUV thought she put it in park, but accelerated straight into the pump.

"I can't believe this happened, it's like a movie. You see this in movies," Alfa Auto Fuel owner Gloria Mantis told NBC10 Boston. "I'm glad everybody's OK, because there was nobody here at the time pumping gas on both sides. Because if there was, we would have different news today."

The driver is expected to be OK. No charges have been filed.