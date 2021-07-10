SUV Crashes Into Salem, NH, Home, Seriously Hurting Girl Inside

A New Hampshire girl was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday after a car came crashing into her Salem home, seriously injuring her, officials said.

The Salem Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 2 p.m. reporting the crash on Silver Brook Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police and fire officials, a man was driving an Acura RDX when the SUV left the road and crashed into the residence, then multiple bushes and trees, trapping the driver inside.

The driver was removed from the SUV through its windshield and taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The young girl was also initially taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries before being flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where she was undergoing emergency surgery. There was no update on her condition Saturday night.

According to Salem police, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation. Police have not said what charges, if any, the driver will face.

Silver Brook Road was closed between Candlestick Lane and Nugget Hill Road to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Further details, including the name and age of the girl, have not been released. An investigation is ongoing to determine if criminal charges are warranted against the driver, who has not been identified.

An investigation is active and ongoing.