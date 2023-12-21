Team Baker returns for private portrait unveiling

Dozens of former Baker administration officials and staffers streamed into the Massachusetts State Library around 5 p.m. for the former governor's portrait unveiling as the State House shuttered to the public. Reporters were asked to leave the fourth floor of the library at around 4:48 p.m., as Baker's portrait, shrouded in a blue covering, was perched near a podium on the third floor.

Former Gov. Charlie Baker, joined by former First Lady Lauren Baker and their daughter, didn't answer questions as he walked into the library and immediately began hugging old colleagues.

Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who chatted with State House rangers for a few minutes, said it was "great to be back."

"It's a wonderful honor to be in the building and to support our administration and the wonderful accomplishments and team that we were able to put together and do good things for the people of this commonwealth," Polito told State House News Service. "It feels really special to be here with our families.

Among those spotted were Kathleen Theoharides, Beth Card, Sarah Finlaw, Tim Buckley, Jordan Maynard, Jay Ash, James Peyser, Marylou Sudders and Steve Kadish. Secretary of State William Galvin was also attending the event.